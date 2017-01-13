SWT Broncos Look For League Best 17th Win

The South Saskatchewan Hockey League leading SWT Pee Wee Broncos are back in action Friday night, looking for a league best 17th win.

The 16-1 Broncos are coming off of a pair of wins last weekend in Weyburn over the Wings, and will now turn their sights to the Yorkton Terriers Friday.

It will be the first of three games the two teams will play this weekend, they will meet again Saturday, as well as Sunday.

In their two previous meetings this year, the Broncos defeated the Terriers 8-2 and 9-1.

Puck drop for is scheduled for 6:45pm from Fairview East.