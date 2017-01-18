Three Broncos listed on NHL draft rankings

This year's NHL draft could be a special time for a least a couple members of the Swift Current Broncos.

Aleksi Heponiemi, Artyom Minulin and Tyler Steenbergen all find themselves ranked among the top North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting for the draft.

Heponiemi is ranked 36th, Minulin 59th and Steenbergen 138th.



It's Steenbergen's second season of draft eligibility and the 18-year-old has made an excellent case for himself. He's second in the WHL with 34 goals and among the top ten in the league with 59 points.



Miulin is a two-way Russian defenceman in his second WHL season. While among the team leaders in plus/minus he's also 13th in WHL scoring by defencemen.



Heponiemi leads all WHL rookies in points with 54. The skilled forward from Finland is seven points better than his nearest competition among rookies.



Last season Max Lajoie was the line member of the Broncos taken in the NHL Draft. However, he was joined by Colby Sissons and Lane Pederson in signing NHL entry-level contracts this fall.



The Broncos are back in action tonight in Lethbridge before returning home to face Regina on Saturday.