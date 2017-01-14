Tigers handle Broncos to start Swift Current's busy weekend

Chad Butcher scored a hat trick as the Medicine Hat Tigers rolled to a 7-3 win over the Swift Current Broncos tonight.

Swift Current wasn't at their best on the night as the Central Division leading Tigers pounced on their opportunities early and often.

“Pretty disappointed,” said Broncos associate coach Ryan Smith. “Give up a lot of power play goals. Pretty good first ten minutes then after that it wasn't good for us. Pretty good skilled team a fast team and they made us pay.”

Veteran goaltender Jordan Papirny allowed four goals on nine shots in his first start as a Bronco before giving way to Taz Burman.

“The first period our penalty kill let us down again,” Smith said. “They just were hungrier for pucks. They got to rebounds quicker than us, they stripped pucks when we were coming out of our end and just our speed. Our speed is a concern against a team like this.”

“We're in a spot now where we give up so many I think we're a bit nervous on the penalty kill,” Smith said. “We're tentative, we're hesitant, we're questioning what we're supposed to be doing out there and you don't have a lot of time.”

The Broncos finally got on the board in the second period when Lane Pederson caused a turnover and found Riley Stotts in the slot for the rookie's fifth of the season.

Pederson ended up with a goal and two assists on the night as he set up an Aleksi Heponiemi goal and scored on a late one-timer.

Heponiemi's goal floated off a Medicine Hat stick over goaltender Michael Boullion.

The Broncos pulled Burman with over three minutes to go pushing to get back in the game and gave up a quick empty-netter.

Glenn Gawdin missed the third period but Smith said he wasn't feeling well and would likely be available the rest of the weekend. Ryan Graham missed tonight's game injured. Coach Manny Viveiros noted he is day-to-day and could be back tomorrow.

Next action for the Broncos is Saturday at home against the Tri-City Americans. Tri-City came from down 5-1 to Regina and beat the Pats 6-5 tonight.

“One of the better teams,” Smith said. “They've swept the east. A resilient team, bigger team and physical. They're a well-rounded win quietly having a really, really good season. If we can't get over this loss quickly we're going to be in trouble tomorrow.”

The Broncos also host Red Deer on Sunday afternoon.



You can hear both games live on The Eagle 94.1 FM with Robertson Family Group Broncos Hockey at 6:30pm on Saturday and 3:30pm on Sunday. Puck drop is a half hour later on both days at the Credit Union iPlex.