Tough Weekend for Diamond Energy Wildcats

The Swift Current Diamond Energy Wildcats dropped a pair of decisions to the league-leading Saskatoon Stars on the weekend.

The 18-2-1 Stars got a pair of goals from both Mackenna Parker and Kaitlin Jockims Saturday night to led the Stars to a 7-2 victory.

Abby Shirley, Anna Leschyshyn and Mackenna Parker scored for the Stars in the first period to give them 3-0 leading.

Janessa Fournier got the Diamond Energy Wildcats on the board 5:42 into the second period cutting the deficit to 3-1. Stars forward Kaitlin Jockims wasted no time restoring her team's three-goal lead scoring just 1:02 later. Mackenna Parker would strike again a few minutes later on a Stars powerplay extending the lead to 5-1. With time winding down in the second frame Chloe Smith would net one for the Diamond Energy Wildcats making it 5-2.

The third period opened with the Stars adding to their lead as Jordyn Gerlitz scored just over two minutes into the period. Stars rookie Jockims would add another just over a minute making it 7-2.

Diamond Energy Wildcats goaltender Harper Davey made 38 saves in a losing cause while Stars netminder Jordan Ivanco turned aside 18 of the 20 shots she faced.

The two teams faced off again yesterday afternoon in Swift Current, with the Stars eking out a 4-1 win over the hometown Diamond Energy Wildcats.

Saskatoon native Grace Shirley would open the scoring for the Stars scoring 8:55 into the first period.

Mackenna Parker would score her third goal in two games five minutes into the second period making it 2-0 for the Stars.

Diamond Energy Wildcats forward Taylor Lind would score her league-leading 25th goal of the season, cutting the Stars lead in half.

Stars defenseman Dana Wood would respond just over two minutes later scoring her first goal of the season increasing the lead to 3-1.

Calvet native Mackenna Parker struck again in the third with under 3 minutes remaining making the final 4-1.

Diamond Energy Wildcats goaltender Amara Lewendon stopped 25 of the 29 shots she faced, while Stars netminder Arden Kliewer made 24 saves in the win.

The Diamond Energy Wildcats will look to get back in the win column on Saturday when they travel to Prince Albert to face the Bears.