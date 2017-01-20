Wicks Last Undefeated Team in Super League

Clayton Wicks and Swift Plumbing and Heating are the last unbeaten team, as draw three of Innovation Super League Wrapped up Thursday night at the Swift Current Curling Club.

Swift Plumbing & Heating (Wicks) defeated Choice Driving School (Rod Quintin) to improve to 2-0 and becoming the last team without a loss in the eight team league.

The Darwin Seidler rink entered the draw at 2-0, however, a loss to Pattison Ag (Scott Lenz) put an end to their winning start.

January 19 results:

Pattison Ag (Scott Lenz) defeated Darwin Seidler

Premier Tech (Dean James) defeated Cypress Motors/Subway (Scott Rumpel)

Swift Plumbing & Heating (Clayton Wicks) defeated Choice Driving School (Rod Quintin)

TDK Trucking (Dan Kennedy) defeated Westax (Max Kirkpatrick)

January 26 schedule:

TDK Trucking (Kennedy) vs Choice Driving School (Quintin)

Jaydee Agtech (Lenz) vs Westax (Kirkpatrick)

Swift Plumbing & Heating (Wicks) vs Cypress Motors/Subway (Rumpel)

Seidler vs Premier Tech (James)

Standings (as of January 20, 2017)

1- Swift Plumbing (Wicks) 2-0

2- Premier Tech (James) 2-1

3- Pattison Ag (Lenz) 2-1

4- Seidler 2-1

5- Cypress Motors/Subway (Rumpel) 1-2

6- Choice Driving School (Quintin) 1-2

7- TDK Trucking (Kennedy) 1-2

8- Westax (Kirkpatrick) 0-2