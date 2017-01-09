Wildcats Fall Twice in Saskatoon

A tough way to start the new year for the Diamond Energy Female Midget 'AAA' Wildcats.

The Wildcats began their 2017 with a weekend trip to Saskatoon to take on the league leading Stars.

With the two teams meeting for the first time since the Stars finished off the Wildcats in last year's Saskatchewan Female Midget 'AAA' Hockey League championship three game to one, Saskatoon once again was able to take care of the Wildcats.

On Saturday, the Stars rolled to a 5-0 shut-out victory of Swift Current, before picking up a 6-2 win on Sunday.

In their first meeting of the weekend, the Wildcats were unable to get much going against the defending champs.

"I think we kind of had a bit of a belief that we didn't think we could win or we couldn't compete and it showed," said Wildcats Head Coach Terry Pavely.

"I didn't think we played with much energy or with much passion."

However, the team did their best to respond on Sunday.

"We were extremely happy (on Sunday). Our compete level for 60 minutes was very good," Pavely said.

"We did a lot of really good things on Sunday and I think we left there thinking they are a very good team but we can compete with them."

Swift Current was able to get on the board first in the second game, when Janessa Fournier buried a short-handed opportunity to put the Wildcats up 1-0.

The Stars were able to come back with four unanswered goals to take a commanding lead, before Taylor Lind scored her league leading 24th goal of the season for Swift Current.

Unfortunately for the Wildcats that is as close as they would get, as Saskatoon pulled away with a pair of third period goals.

Swift Current will once again get their chance at the Stars this weekend, when they host Saskatoon for two games.