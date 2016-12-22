Wildcats' Offence Breaks Out Against Wings

Although they appeared to be heading into the Christmas break in a bit of a slump, the Diamond Energy Wildcats busted out just in time Wednesday night at the Fairview Arenas.

Hosting the winless Weyburn Gold Wings, the Wildcats ended their four game losing streak with a convincing 10-0 shut-out victory.

SFMAAAHL scoring leader Taylor Lind and linemate, Wildcats' Captain Chloe Smith, set out from the beginning to make sure their skid came to an end prior to the Christmas break.

The two teammates combined for 11 points, with Lind scoring four goals and adding two assists, while Smith, who was playing in her 100th career game with the Wildcats, picked up a pair of goals and three assists.

At least one of two forwards picked up a point in seven of Swift Current's ten goals.

Even with, the offensive outbursts of Lind and Smith, the Wildcats depth also proved their scoring touch Wednesday night.

All but three of Swift Current's skaters found their way onto the scoresheet in the lopsided win.

After a first period, which saw the Wildcats struggle to maintain a consistent attack, they began to take complete control of the contest from the second period onward.

Outscoring the Wings, 4-0 in the middle frame to take a 5-0 lead, the Wildcats outshot Weyburn 19-0.

They continued to attack the Wings in the third, finding the back of the net five more times, while outshooting the Wings 19-2.

With the victory, the Wildcats improved their record to 7-5-0-6 nearly two-thirds of the way into their season.

Their 27 points has them currently sitting 4th in league standings.

Swift Current will begin the 2017 portion of their schedule on January 7th when they visit the league leading Saskatoon Stars.