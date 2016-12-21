  • Print
Details
Category: Local Sports

The Diamond Energy Female Midget 'AAA' Wildcats are back on home ice Wednesday night looking to find a way back in the win column.

Despite having managed to get a point in three straight games, the Wildcats have lost four contests in a row, after dropping an overtime and shoot-out decision to the Melville Prairie Fire over the weekend.

Looking to rebound, Swift Current will welcome the Weyburn Gold Wings to the Fairview West Arena, another team that is looking to get on track.

So far, 2016 has not been kind to the Wings.

Weyburn has struggled to a 0-17 record so far this season, which includes a 5-2 loss to the Wildcats in their only meeting this year.

For the Wildcats, their last victory came on November 30th when they shut out the Notre Dame Hounds 4-0.

Wednesday night's game will be the final of 2016 for Swift Current.

They will begin the 2017 portion of their schedule on January 7th with a trip to Saskatoon.

Puck drop between the Gold Wings and Wildcats is scheduled for 8:00pm from the Fairview West Arena.

More Local Sports

Penalty Trouble Proves Costly for Legionnaires

The Regina man-advantage turned out to be a major disadvantage for the Home Hardware Midget 'AAA' Legionnaires Tuesday night at the Credit Union iPlex. In Swift Current's final contest before the…

2016 WMBL Champs Pay a Visit to City Council

Members of the 2016 WMBL champion Swift Current Indians were in attendance last evening at City Council to share their story on capturing the title. This season marked the 5th time the Indians have…

Wildcats Wrap Up 2016 With Home Game Against Weyburn

The Diamond Energy Female Midget 'AAA' Wildcats are back on home ice Wednesday night looking to find a way back in the win column. Despite having managed to get a point in three straight games, the…

Strong Night for Shaunavon in SWAC Senior League Basketball

The 2016 portion of the SWAC Senior Basketball League schedule wrapped up with four games Tuesday night. Both the Shaunavon Shadows and Silhouttes were on their home floor, and both came away with…

Midget 'AA' Broncos Held to Single Point Weekend

The Christmas break has become a very welcome sight for the K-Motel Midget 'AA' Broncos. Despite reaching a seven-game winning streak earlier this month, the Broncos sputtered in their final six…

James Claims Super League Crown

The 2016 Fall Innovation Credit Union Super League champion is Premier Tech's Dean James. James and his rink consisting of Third Brian Wiens, Second Wayne Oakman and Lead Richard Cuthbert defeated…

Broncos knock off Raiders for third straight win

The Swift Current Broncos can head home for Christmas on a happy note. Kade Jensen scored late in the third period to lift the Broncos to a 4-3 win over the Prince Albert Raiders tonight. Jensen's…

Legionnaires Host League Leading Pat Candians in Final Contest Before Christmas Break

A tough task heading into the Christmas break. Playing their final regular season game 2016, the Home Hardware Midget 'AAA' Legionnaires will play host to the league-leading Regina Pat Canadians.…

December Road Swing Continues for Full Line Ag Broncos

Seeking a second straight win, the Full Line Ag Female Midget 'AA' Titans are back on the ice Friday night. Fresh off of a 6-2 victory over the Regina Capitals on Wednesday, the Broncos will now pay…

Broncos win first of home-and-home with Raiders

Sahvan Khaira had the rare Gordie How hat trick for a defenceman as the Swift Current Broncos beat the Prince Albert Raiders 4-1 tonight. The 18-year-old scored, had an assist and dropped the gloves…

Broncos send Adams to Seattle for prospect Wight

The Swift Current Broncos have started to address a log jam of 19-year-olds by sending veteran Tyler Adams to Seattle for 17-year-old prospect MacKenzie Wight. Adams was one of ten 19-year-olds on…

Gawdin happy to be back as Broncos host Raiders

Swift Current Broncos captain Glenn Gawdin will suit up on home ice for the first time in six weeks tonight as they host the Prince Albert Raiders. Gawdin returned to the lineup on Wednesday and had…

K-Motel Broncos Try to Snap Skid in Melville

An opportunity to snap their losing skid tonight for the K-Motel Midget 'AA' Broncos. After dropping three straigth games last weekend, the Broncos will look to turn their fortunes around Friday…

SWT Broncos Extend Perfect Start to 13 Games

Another game in the books and another 'W' in the win column. Fresh off of their home tournament victory, the SWT Pee Wee 'AA' Broncos returned to league action Wednesday night and rolled past the…

Broncos get healthy in win over Ice

A big boost to their line-up and a boost in the win column as well.The Swift Current Broncos received some key re-enforcements Wendesday night in Cranbrook, as the returns of captain Glenn Gawdin and…

Stotts glad to be back in Broncos lineup

After over a month away from the Swift Current Broncos with an injury, rookie forward Riley Stotts is glad to be back on skates. “It was a little bit of time off and I was eager to get back,” he…

Broncos Defenseman Headed to 2017 Prospects Game

A Broncos' blue-liner will be representing Swift Current at a prospects game in the new year. Artyom Minulin is among 15 WHL players headed to the Sherwin-Williams CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game,…
Default Image

Full Line Ag Broncos Get Back in the Win Column

This time around, the trip to Regina ended in much better fashion. After paying a visit to the provincial capital last week and falling 4-0 to the Regina Ravens, the Full Line Ag Female Midget 'AA'…

Kabos Broncos Off to Regina For Lone December Game

Playing their only game in the month of December, the Kabos Bantam 'AA' Broncos are off to Regina Wednesday night. Currently sitting second place in the South Division, the Broncos will battle the…

SWT Broncos Put Undefeated Record On The Line Against Warriors

With no signs of slowing down, the SWT Pee Wee Broncos will return to the ice Wednesday night seeking a 13th straight win. Playing their first league game in 10 days, the Broncos will be at home when…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local Sports

Jr Colts and Jr Ardens Both in Action as SWAC Senior Basketball League Play Resumes

Full Line Ag Female Broncos Square Off With Capitals

Ardens Finish Third at Home Invitational

Dutton Comes Up Short in First Provincial Qualifying Attempt

K-Motel Broncos Seven Game Win Streak Quickly Becomes Three Game Skid

Levesque Blanks Contacts, Legionnaires Win Third Straight

Legionnaires Look To Climb League Standings

Pee Wee Broncos Win Home Tournament

Pats beat Broncos 8-1

Broncos comeback again but Hurricanes win in OT

Rivalry Builds in Second Match Up

K-Motel Broncos Battle League Leading Wings, Seeking 8th Straight Victory

Senior Ardens Host Home Invitational

Fall Super League Final is Set

Ravens Shut Down Full Line Ag Broncos

Graham's fast start proving to be no fluke

K-Motel Broncos Battle League Leading Wings, Seeking 8th Straight Victory

Legionnaires Upset League Leading Generals in Dominant Fashion

Broncos prospect Alexander commits to NCAA

Berths in the Final on the Line at Super League

Local Sports Archives

Upcoming Events

Christmas Gift Wrap

16 December 2016 3:00 pm - 24 December 2016 3:00 pm

Swift Current Mall, Swift Current





Upward Basketball Camp Registration

19 December 2016 12:00 am - 16 January 2017 5:00 pm

Swift Current Comprehensive High School Gym, Swift Current





Young Adults Hope for a Better Tomorrow AFG

20 December 2016 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

The Center (Garden Room), Swift Current





After School Kids Club

22 December 2016 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Fairview Bible Church, Swift Current





Morning Walking for Wellness

23 December 2016 8:30 am - 10:30 am

Stockade at Kinetic Park





Tot Time Play Group

23 December 2016 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Fairview Bible Church, Swift Current





Christmas Eve Service

24 December 2016 7:00 pm

Swift Current Community Baptist Church, Swift Current





Login