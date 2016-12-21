Wildcats Wrap Up 2016 With Home Game Against Weyburn

The Diamond Energy Female Midget 'AAA' Wildcats are back on home ice Wednesday night looking to find a way back in the win column.

Despite having managed to get a point in three straight games, the Wildcats have lost four contests in a row, after dropping an overtime and shoot-out decision to the Melville Prairie Fire over the weekend.

Looking to rebound, Swift Current will welcome the Weyburn Gold Wings to the Fairview West Arena, another team that is looking to get on track.

So far, 2016 has not been kind to the Wings.

Weyburn has struggled to a 0-17 record so far this season, which includes a 5-2 loss to the Wildcats in their only meeting this year.

For the Wildcats, their last victory came on November 30th when they shut out the Notre Dame Hounds 4-0.

Wednesday night's game will be the final of 2016 for Swift Current.

They will begin the 2017 portion of their schedule on January 7th with a trip to Saskatoon.

Puck drop between the Gold Wings and Wildcats is scheduled for 8:00pm from the Fairview West Arena.