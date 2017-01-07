2017 Property Revaluation Notices Arriving This Week

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

Swift Current residential and commercial property owners will be receiving some notable mail in the coming days.

Revaluation notices will be mailed out this week to those who own property in the city.

The quadrennial notices, legislated by the Provincial Government, help to update property values.

These updates align property values and market values to institute an equal distribution of property taxes.

The release from the City of Swift Current detailing how properties are assessed, as well as the potential ability to appeal the reassessed value, can be seen below.

 

Revaluation Notices

More Local News

Cypress Health Region Introduces Interim-CEO

Larry Allsen will be taking over the reins as Interim-CEO of the Cypress Health Region, while Beth Vachon moves into a special advisor position to the Deputy Minister of Health. The move comes after…

Cases For Individuals Facing Over 30 Combined Charges Adjourned in Court

The court cases for two Swift Current residents facing numerous charges have been adjourned. 34-year old Jayce St. Jacques was charged with 31 Criminal Code offences earlier this week including…
snow removal 001

Snow Removal in Shaunavon

Snow removal crews at work in Shaunavon. During the winter season the Town of Shaunavon has both a light one ton truck with a sander and a plough, and a big loader available for when the snow hits.…

40-Year School Board Member Passes Away

The Chinook School Division lost one of their longest serving members on December 26th. H.B. (Bernie) Ford passed away on Boxing Day during his 40th year as a Trustee with the Chinook School…

Cypress Health Region CEO Moving On, New CEO in Place

After the Government of Saskatchewan's announcement yesterday to move to a single Provincial Health Authority, changes have already come to Cypress Health Region. The now-former CEO of CHR, Beth…

Suspect in New Years' Eve Theft Currently On The Loose

Another New Years Eve incident in Swift Current has emerged, and the City RCMP are investigating. During the night of December 31st, 2016, the police report that an unknown male entered a business…

New Location Found For Southwest Wind Project

Earlier today, an announcement was made by SaskPower regarding the southwest relocation of the once-proposed Chaplin Wind Project. SaskPower and Algonquin Power have agreed to move the 177 megawatt…

Salvation Army Reflects on the 2016 Christmas Season

Another year gone by and another solid result for the Salvation Army's Christmas season. This year, the Swift Current location experienced perhaps one of it's busiest season's ever. Major Don Grad…

First Swift Current Baby of 2017 Born in the Early Hours of Tuesday Morning

Although no births took place in Swift Current on New Year's day or even January 2nd, the first baby of 2017 did arrive Tuesday morning. Travis and Kim Boyer welcomed their new daughter Odette…

Big Changes In Health Care - Province to Move to One Health Authority

The provincial government has announced that they have accepted a report the Saskatchewan Advisory Panel on Health System Structure that is recommending that the 12 health regions currently in use,…

34-year-old Facing 31 Charges After New Years' Eve Arrest

A New Years Eve incident has left two Swift Current residents charged. On December 31st 2016 Swift Current Rural RCMP and Southwest Regional Traffic Services Unit responded to a complaint east of Lac…

Cypress Health Gives Advice for New Years' Resolutions

With 2017 in its infancy, many are in the process of upholding New Years' resolutions. Popular resolutions include going to the gym or dietary changes. For those wanting to maintain their new goals,…

Two-Car Collision on South Service Rd. E, Scene Now Clear

There was a motor vehicle collision late this morning in Swift Current. A car and SUV collided and were leaning into the south ditch of South Service Rd E, right beside KFC and the Trans-Canada…

Break-in Results in Stolen Property from Cheadle St. Business

The RCMP are looking into an incident that occurred during the night of January 1, 2017. A business located on the 1600 block of Cheadle Street West in Swift Current was broken into. The Swift…

Multiple Incidents Leave Swift Current Man Facing Six Charges

The man involved in a standoff with RCMP on Monday is facing charges from multiple incidents. 32-year-old Jordan Marleau, from Swift Current, is facing five charges under the Criminal Code and…

Nearly One Million Free Parks Passes Applied For

National Parks are going to be busy for the next year as we kick off the celebration of Canada's 150th anniversary. Parks Canada says over 900,000 people applied for their free parks passes last…

32-year old Charged in Standoff Facing Multiple Trafficking Charges

32-year old Jordan Marleau appeared in Swift Current Provincial Court this morning. A list of his charges stemming from both the December 21st drug bust, as well as the January 2nd standoff are read…

Continued Cold Weather in Forecast For Southwest

With temperatures beginning to hover around the -20 mark, and wind chills getting well into the -30s, there becomes a greater importance to protect one's self from the cold elements. Warning…

Sask Government Hardening Stance on Distracted and Impaired Driving

Changes have arrived for impaired driving laws. With 44% of traffic fatalities in the province being alcohol-related, SGI and the Government decided to incite change. Joe Hargrave, now into his third…

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Upward Basketball Camp Registration

19 December 2016 12:00 am - 16 January 2017 5:00 pm

Swift Current Comprehensive High School Gym, Swift Current





Mount Calvary Lutheran Church Hymn Sing

08 January 2017 7:00 pm

Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, Swift Current





Tots Play

09 January 2017 8:30 am - 11:30 am

Stockade at Kinetic Park





Morning Walking for Wellness

09 January 2017 8:30 am - 10:30 am

Stockade at Kinetic Park





Evening Walking for Wellness

09 January 2017 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Swift Current Comprehensive High School, Swift Current





Top Secret Kids' Writing Camp

09 January 2017 7:00 pm

Swift Current Branch Library, Swift Current





Renz's Rounds Dance Club

09 January 2017 7:30 pm

First United Church /Upstairs Gym





