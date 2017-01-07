2017 Property Revaluation Notices Arriving This Week

Swift Current residential and commercial property owners will be receiving some notable mail in the coming days.

Revaluation notices will be mailed out this week to those who own property in the city.

The quadrennial notices, legislated by the Provincial Government, help to update property values.

These updates align property values and market values to institute an equal distribution of property taxes.

The release from the City of Swift Current detailing how properties are assessed, as well as the potential ability to appeal the reassessed value, can be seen below.