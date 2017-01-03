32-year old Charged in Standoff Facing Multiple Trafficking Charges

32-year old Jordan Marleau appeared in Swift Current Provincial Court this morning.

A list of his charges stemming from both the December 21st drug bust, as well as the January 2nd standoff are read in the Swift Current Online Newsroom video below.

Two other individuals involved in the incident have been conditionally released from custody.

18-year-old Nicholas Neufeld, from Swift Current, and 22-year-old Courtney Hill, from Gull Lake, were both charged with one count of obstructing a police officer, under section 129 of the Criminal Code.

As mentioned in the video, the investigation is still ongoing by RCMP