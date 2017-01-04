34-year-old Facing 31 Charges After New Years' Eve Arrest

A New Years Eve incident has left two Swift Current residents charged.

On December 31st 2016 Swift Current Rural RCMP and Southwest Regional Traffic Services Unit responded to a complaint east of Lac Pelletier Trail regarding a suspicious vehicle.

34-year old Jayce St. Jacques has been charged with 31 Criminal Code offences including Flight from Police, Drive while Disqualified, Theft, Possession of Stolen Property and Mischief.

23-year old Porscha Thoreson has also been charged with Theft, Possession of Stolen Property and Mischief.

Both Thoreson and St. Jacques were remanded into custody and will make their next court appearance on Friday January 6th 2017 in Swift Current.

Sergeant Scott Hunter, with the Swift Current Rural RCMP, explains this was a perfect example of how the public can help.

"Rural Saskachewan has such vast areas that we cover and that rural crime can be a challenge. However, no one knows the rural areas better than the people who live there.

So if people see a vehicle they don't recognize or they feel is suspicious, we encourage them to call us.

In this case, it was a simple call of a suspicious vehicle that resulted in the arrest of two prolific offenders and solved several crimes - 31 charges," he said.

With court being adjourned until this Friday on the cases, Sergeant Hunter explains that the Police and rural land owners are working together to present information on several of Jayce St. Jacques' charges to the Court.

"There have been several property crimes in the area around Swift Current, Ponteix, Morse, and Gravelbourg areas - St. Jacques has been charged with many of them.

A substantial amount of property has been recovered, and many rural properties were also damaged during the thefts inluding several fence lines and things like that.

So we're working with landowners to identify the damages and present that information to the court," he said.

Those with information regarding this, or other crimes are asked to contact the Swift Current Rural RCMP at 306-778-5550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.