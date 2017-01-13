Killing and Wasting Game Leads to Charges For Maple Creek Man A Maple Creek man has been fined after an incident this past October. 45-year old Jonathon Hofer was charged with chasing a big game animal with a vehicle under The Wild Life Act. He was also charged…

Property Value Review Underway Property values are under review in the City of Swift Current. Every four years the city reviews the property values to be able to set the tax rate for the coming years. In an interview with Mayor…

60 Days In After 60 days in any job a review is usually done. Swift Current Online sat down with New Mayor Denis Perrault to discuss what has happened in that time period and what the goals are for council and…

Pattison Agriculture Born From Two Good Companies Pattison Agriculture is the new name of what was formerly JayDee Agtech and Maple Farm Equipment. Darren Didychuk President of Pattison Agriculture explains what happened. He said, "what we've done…

Motor Vehicle Collision at Intersection of 10th Ave NW and Chaplin St. W There was a two-car collision at the intersection of 10th Avenue Northwest and Chaplin Street West in the early hours of the morning. One of the vehicles was able to drive away, while the other…

More Extreme Wind Chills for the Southwest The cold spell continues in the Southwest. A fast moving cold front produced light snow and blowing snow as it swept across southern Saskatchewan overnight. Behind the cold front, more extreme wind…

Recycling Efforts Continue in Shaunavon The Town of Shaunavon says recycling efforts are continuing in the community since the bins from Triways were delivered a couple of months ago. Residents are reminded that pick is every four weeks…

Over $1400 Donated to SwYES From Central School Bake Sale The Southwest Youth Emergency Shelter has once again been the recipient of a charitable donation. This time, Dorie's House received over $1400 from perhaps an uncommon age group. Grade seven and…

Cypress Health Region Board Meets Today The Cypress Regional Health Authority will be holding their monthly board meeting this afternoon for the first time in 2017. The meeting will be the first under interim-CEO Larry Allsen. He…

Technology Upgrade Coming to Chinook School Division The ability to learn in Chinook School Division is getting a technological upgrade over the next two years. Approximately 2000 computers in the division are currently 9 years old - the industry…

Extreme Wind Chill Values Across the Southwest Very cold wind chill values are being experienced across Saskatchewan. An Arctic high pressure ridge brought cold temperatures near minus 30 overnight which, combined with winds of ten to fifteen…

Dorie's House Receives $5,000 Donation With 47% of the vote, the Southwest Youth Emergency Shelter is the winner of this year's Christmas Cashback contest presented by South West Terminal. The Southwest YES received their $5000 cheque…

RM of Swift Current Receives Federal Funding for Infrastructure The federal government has approved funding for 429 road and bridge projects across Saskatchewan. Saskatchewan is set to receive approximately $59.1 million from the federal government's Gas Tax…

Court Case Adjourned for Man from Cowie Crescent Standoff The 32-year old man charged in early January's Cowie Crescent stand-off has been adjourned in court until later this month. Jordan Marleau, from Swift Current, is facing five charges under the…