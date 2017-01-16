A Busy Swift Current City Council Meeting Tonight

Swift Current City Council will meet for the first time in the New Year tonight.

Mayor Perrault, the six Councillors, and City Officials will meet inside Council Chambers.

On the docket, tonight is a proclamation for next week from the Southwest Literacy Committee.

This will be the first declaration made by Council in 2017.

As well, the Swift Current Broncos will be in attendance to discuss their celebration of 50 years strong.

The meeting will also see a report regarding the Credit Union iPlex tender award phase ll renovations and a report regarding wastewater collection expansion and upgrades

Tonight's meeting gets underway at 6:30 p.m.