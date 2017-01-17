Application for Funding May Save Tax Payers

The City Council for Swift Current was back in action on Monday, Jan 16, 2017. This was their first meeting back from the Christmas break. Council heard a report from Mitch Minken General Manager of Infrastructure and operations on New Building Fund Canada Applications. The Program is split into two parts, the Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component (PTIC) and the Clean Water and Waste Water Fund Program (CWWF).

The PTIC program is a 1/3 funding from each level of government, Federal, Provincial, and Municipal.

The PTIC Program is designed to assist Municipalities with funds in minimizing the expense of Infrastructure Projects that support growth, stronger communities, and meeting the opportunities and Challenges of growth. Over the next two to three years the Federal Government will provide Saskatchewan with $89.3 million for water, wastewater, and stormwater projects. The Saskatchewan Government will look to provide $44.2 Million and the Municipalities will have the rest of the project cost.

The City is in need of fixing Herbert Street from 3rd N.E. to 6th N.E. This is a multi-use corridor with power and gas lines as part of the sub-structure as well as sewer and storm drainage systems, are all buried underground.

The Total cost of this project is $2.8 million.

Listen to the complete interview with Mitch Minken below.