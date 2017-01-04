Break-in Results in Stolen Property from Cheadle St. Business

The RCMP are looking into an incident that occurred during the night of January 1, 2017.

A business located on the 1600 block of Cheadle Street West in Swift Current was broken into.

The Swift Current City RMCP says the suspects gained entry into the building by damaging the front entry door.

Once inside, the suspect(s) stole a pump action dart gun and damaged some electronic equipment, according to the RCMP.

The police are asking anyone that may have any information regarding this incident to please contact the Swift Current Municipal RCMP Detachment or Crime Stoppers.

Those with information can contact the RCMP at (306) 778-4870, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).