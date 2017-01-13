BREAKING: Canadian Hockey Icon Retires

An iconic figure in Saskatchewan has retired from hockey after a career spanning over two decades.

Shaunavon's Hayley Wickenheiser has decided to step down from playing the sport after a prominent 23-year career on the Canadian Women's National Team.

At the age of 15, Wickenheiser was first chosen to be a part of the national team. Since then, she has helped lead the program to six gold and one silver medal at the Women's World Hockey Championships. As well, she lent a helping hand in the Olympics, earning a silver medal at the 1998 Winter Games and four Olympic Gold medals at the Winter Games in 2002, 2006, 2010, and finally at Sochi in 2014.

The 38-year old was named Team Captain for the gold medal winning Canadian Women's Hockey team at the Winter Olympics in Vancouver in 2010, she was the Assistant Captain of Canada's gold medal winning teams at the 2002 Salt Lake City and 2006 Torino Winter Olympics. Fittingly, Wickenheiser was named MVP in both gold-medal games.

Wickenheiser, who lived in Shaunavon until the age of 12, also ends her career as Team Canada's all-time leading scorer.

In 276 games, she found the back of the net 168 times, and set up her teammates on 211 occasions as well, totaling 379 points. That mark is good for 1.37 points per game.

As she ventures down a path away from playing the game she has known for so long, Wickenheiser is sure to instill her personal motto of "Excellence and Professionalism" into her next career.