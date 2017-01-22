Busy Year for Crime Stoppers in 2016

It was once again a busy year for Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers in 2016.

Officials involved with the program released their yearly statistics involving calls, text messages, and typed tips to assist in solving crimes from January 1st, 2016 to December 31st, 2016.

Turns out it was a much busier year for the program in comparison to 2015.

1,518 tips were received in the province from all platforms and methods of contacting law enforcement. In 2015, 1,457 tips were received. An increase in the number of calls to contact Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers was found in the results as well. 6,735 calls were placed in 2015, rising to 8,071 calls last year.

Last year, Crime Stoppers helped police make 24 arrests and clear 37 cases thanks in part to tips from the public.

Tips sent from residents to the program were able to impact the community positively when it came to recovering lost or stolen property, and seizure of narcotics. $583,220 worth of property was found last year, a whopping boost from 2015's total at $40,670. Police agencies seized $90,690 worth of drugs in 2016 in comparison to $40,670 in 2015.

Plenty of rewards were handed out to the public for their assistance as well. The Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers Board of Directors approved $16,005 in rewards for the public from tips in 2016.

Since Crime Stoppers began in 1987: