Cases For Individuals Facing Over 30 Combined Charges Adjourned in Court

The court cases for two Swift Current residents facing numerous charges have been adjourned.

34-year old Jayce St. Jacques was charged with 31 Criminal Code offences earlier this week including Flight from Police, Drive while Disqualified, Theft, Possession of Stolen Property and Mischief.

23-year old Porscha Thoreson was also been charged with Theft, Possession of Stolen Property and Mischief.

The charges for Thoreson, and most noteably St. Jacques, mostly stem from prior incidents.

However, an anonymous New Years' Eve call of a suspicious vehicle to the Rural RCMP resulted in the arrest of the two individuals.

The court cases for Jayce St. Jacques and Porscha Thoreson have been adjourned until Wednesday, January 25th, 2017, and they remain remanded in custody.

A non-contact order is in effect for St. Jacques with Thoreson, and vice versa.