Chinook School Board's Monthly Meeting Today

A number of 'firsts' will be attached to today's Chinook School Board meeting.

The gathering at the Chinook Education Centre will mark the first time the board meets in 2017.

As well, the meeting will be the first without long-serving board trustee, Bernie Ford, who passed away recently on December 26th, 2016.

Fittingly, the first item on the school board's agenda is a moment of silence for the late trustee, who was recently presented with a service award for over 40 years in the division.

Also on the docket for the meeting is the reading of multiple reports, along with a delegation by Grade seven and eight students from a Swift Current school.

