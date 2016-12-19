CHR 2017 Strategic Plans Unveiled

Last week the Cypress Health Region unveiled their plan of attack for the New Year.

Their strategic plans include improving the efficiency and effectiveness of home care, ensuring that the health region's employees are up to date on their mandatory education, and also the gearing up for the accreditation survey in October of 2017.

Cypress Health Region CEO Beth Vachon spoke about the steps to refining the home care structure.

"The first part of the year will really be about gathering the information and looking at our data to see where the need is, where the population (of people receiving home care) are located, what is the technology or other things that could potentially be available to use. The last two-quarters we will actually start to implement things and make those improvements," she said last Wednesday.

Vachon also went onto to speak about the mandatory education for the Cypress Health Regions employees.

"One of the things we also know is we have a lot of mandatory education. Do we have the right number of educators to provide it? (We will also be) trying to figure out what is the stuff that can be done online, and people can do themselves (versus) what are the things we actually have to have a staff educator providing," Vachon said.

The Cypress Health Region also noted that they would like to improve their performance evaluations to include career planning, succession planning and giving their employees the opportunity to grow within the organization.