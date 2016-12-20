Christmas Tree Giveaway

Santa has arrived early in Swift Current.

Jerry Wetherealt, a resident of Swift Current, purchased 40 Christmas trees yesterday morning with the intent of giving them to families that can't afford one.

Wetherealt helped with the Dorie's House project and wants to continue providing the city with gifts.

"I have a company here in Swift Current, (and the city) has helped me out quite a bit (in the past) and I'm grateful for what I have. I'm just trying to give back to the community," he said Monday afternoon.

His past Christmas experiences made him think of this generous idea.

"I never had much of a life growing up. I know I woke up on Christmas morning with no Christmas tree and it sucks, so I just want to help out a family," Wetherealt told SwiftCurrentOnline.

Wetherealt will deliver the trees to the residents in need of a tree for Christmas time. You can contact him on his cellphone at 306-774-9293.