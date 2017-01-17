Construction on Chinook Power Station to Start this Spring

An update on the $680-million Chinook Power Station was given yesterday afternoon at the SaskPower Swift Current Maintenance Center.

The site, located northwest of Swift Current, is currently being prepped for construction, which is slotted for the upcoming Spring season.

Up to 500 jobs will be created for the construction phase of the 350 Mega-Watt power station, with 24 full-time roles being available once the project is complete.

Mike Marsh (Pictured: inset, right) SaskPower's President and CEO, presented the update at the conference, and also explains the schedule for project completion doesn't leave much room for error.

"It's a very concrete schedule - it's a very tight timeline. It gives us about 39 months to complete construction from the time the contract was awarded to us last summer. We have a lot of work to do to get that plant up and running.

We have two more winters before we get to that Fall of 2019, so we're looking forward to this plant coming online and helping supply the load in the province," he said.

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall was also on hand at the update, as he shared his thoughts on the importance of infrastructure projects like the Chinook Power Station.

"Construction is very important - it's part of our growth plan. We know that we can help strengthen the economy with public investments, as SaskPower is a Crown Corporation.

So it's part of our growth plan, and will continue to be, that we want to build Saskatchewan through infrastructure.

There's the long-term care facility here in Swift Current, and highways projects around the area. They all have a positive impact when it comes to job retention and creation," he said.

Mayor Denis Perrault, along with several City Councilors and Officials were in attendance as well. He enthusiastically echoed the Premier's thoughts regarding opportunity in the city and region, discussing that he hopes Swift Current "continues to be seen as a great place to live in and invest".