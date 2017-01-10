Court Case Adjourned for Man from Cowie Crescent Standoff

The 32-year old man charged in early January's Cowie Crescent stand-off has been adjourned in court until later this month.

Jordan Marleau, from Swift Current, is facing five charges under the Criminal Code and Controlled Drug and Substances Act stemming from an incident in Swift Current on December 21st, 2016. He is also facing one charge from the January 2nd standoff. Marleau's charges include: Possession of Cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of Codeine for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of Methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of over $5,000 worth of Canadian currency obtained by a defense punishable by indictment, and

Resisting members of the RCMP by refusing to exit the residence he occupied, after being requested to do so.

Marleau was in Swift Current Provincial Court yesterday morning by video link from Regina to answer to his charges.

However, Marleau will be seeking further legal counsel, a need which has led to his case's adjournment.

The Swift Current resident has been remanded in custody and will next appear in Swift Current Provincial court by video on January 30th.