Police Standoff in Swift Current Ends "Peacefully"

The votes have been tallied, and the results are in. This election's voter turnout has been reported as substantially higher than 2012's election. Swift Current's municipal election has produced a…
The 2016 provincial election in Saskatchewan wrote another page of political history for the province, an election in which Premier Brad Wall and his Saskatchewan Party secured their third majority…
Many emergency personnel were on the scene of a blaze ongoing at 450 Russel Crescent in Swift Current early Friday evening. Neighbouring houses to the north and west sustained damage as strong winds…
Swift Current Mayor Jerrod Schafer says he hopes his public apology to the victims of Graham James can "close the door on a dark past" of the city's history and move into a leadership role on abuse.…
Many Swift Current residents didn’t believe the announcement by the city; the Overpass would be open today. On Sunday at approximately 7:30 pm the barricades came down and traffic slowly started to…
On December 30th, 2016 at 8:51 p.m. the Kindersley RCMP received a call of a single motor vehicle collision. The RCMP responded to a rural location near Brock, Saskatchewan, in conjunction with…
The four Swift Current Broncos that lost their lives 30 years ago today in a tragic bus crash were honoured this morning at the site of the crash with a monument unveiling east of Swift Current.…
The Swift Current Broncos and Bill Lee unveiled the Four Broncos Memorial for the former players killed in a bus crash 30 years ago today. Family members, friends, alumni, and the current Broncos…
Faulty wiring is being blamed for the Lutheran Church fire down in Gravelbourg that has the small community coming together. The fire broke out just before the noon hour on Wednesday and quickly…
The 30th anniversary of a local tragedy is being observed today in Swift Current. On December 30th, 1986, a bus crash east of Swift Current took the lives of four Swift Current Broncos at the time.…
During the night of December 28, 2016, a business located in the 1000 block of Central Avenue North in Swift Current was broken into. The suspects gained entry into the building by damaging a rear…
With time ticking down until the start of 2017 here is a look at 2016 which saw an amazing amount of things happening in the Southwest. The following is just a sample of all that occurred. (Video…
The City of Swift Current was lit up like a Christmas Tree on Tuesday night. As the annual Deck the House Holiday Lighting Contest presented by the City of Swift Current and Canadian Tire took place,…
With winter officially underway, the City of Swift Current has officially opened their outdoors rinks. All five outdoor rinks were opened on Wednesday and will operate on a holiday schedule from…
Shaunavon RCMP are reporting a single vehicle accident last evening on Highway 37 south of Shaunavon. Sargent Dan Archibald with the Shaunavon Detachment says the single vehicle left the highway and…