Police Standoff in Swift Current Ends "Peacefully"

The Swift Current RCMP have confirmed that today's incident on the 300 block of Cowie Crescent has concluded, resulting in three individuals being taken into custody.

"All evacuated persons are now able to return home, but there will be a continued police presence in the area. Please continue to respect any barriers until they are fully removed," the RCMP said. "Thankfully, the occurrence today in Swift Current ended peacefully and without incident," a further press release said.

The incident began this morning with a barricade of Walsh trail and continued into the afternoon when RCMP evacuated a residential apartment building on the block and had the surrounding area blocked by police. The public and media were asked to stay clear of the area. They also requested not to announce any police locations on social media.

