CWWF Could Have Important Infrastructure Completed

The City of swift Current passed a motion Monday night in regards to applying for funding for the Waste Water Collection and Expansion Project.

Council heard from Mitch Minken General Manager of Infrastructure and Operations on the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund Program which is a partnership with the Federal, Provincial, and Municipal Governments in
funding projects like this.

The Federal Government pays for 50%, The Provincial Government pays 25% and the Municipal Government pays 25%. The Current budget for this is $9,421,492.00. The cities portion would be $2,355,373.00.

It is designed to add more capacity to the Northeast and Northwest sides of the city as the wastewater collection is at maximum capacity right now. As well the main line needs a redundant line attached so should an

issue with the main wastewater line occur there would be no disruption of service.

If the City does not get the funding then the project will be phased in as needed.

View the video below for the full interview.

 

{youtube}wba0AzahdXw{youtube}

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

