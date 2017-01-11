Cypress Health Region Board Meets Today

The Cypress Regional Health Authority will be holding their monthly board meeting this afternoon for the first time in 2017.

The meeting will be the first under interim-CEO Larry Allsen.

He temporarily takes over for Beth Vachon while she undergoes the task of heading the merge of the 12 health regions to a single Provincial Health Authority.

Updates from the early-January gathering will be given on SwiftCurrentOnline and the Swift Current Live app tomorrow.

February will not have a board meeting, as the second meeting of 2017 is slated for March 8th.