Cypress Health Region CEO Moving On, New CEO in Place

After the Government of Saskatchewan's announcement yesterday to move to a single Provincial Health Authority, changes have already come to Cypress Health Region.

The now-former CEO of CHR, Beth Vachon, has been appointed the position of Special Advisor to the Deputy Minister of Health, as they look to transition the healthcare delivery from the current 12 health regions to one single authority.

Vachon now takes over with lead responsibility for the province-wide transition. With the decision in immediate effect, the former CHR CEO is now out of Regina.

In a move to fill the currently-vacant CEO position, the Cypress Regional Health Authority Board has appointed Larry Allsen as Interim-CEO. The internal move sees Allsen take the lead after recently serving CHR as the Chief Financial Officer and VP of Corporate Services.

More information, along with comment from the Interim-CEO, will be available on SwiftCurrentOnline and the Swift Current Live app once they are available.