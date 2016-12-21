Drug Bust in Swift Current Apprehends $100,000 in Street Value

The RCMP were busy this morning. In the early hour's members from the Swift Current Detachment, The Rural RCMP, and the Regina Dog Service executed a search warrant on 536 Central Ave North.

Corporal Perry Pelletier of the City Detachment of the RCMP explains

Corporal Pelletier said, "Inside the residence, a quantity of Cocaine and Methamphetamine, as well as an amount of cash was located and subsequently seized. At this time we are estimating just over $100,000 in street value."

Both occupants are in court this morning facing a variety of Drug Related Charges.

Use the Swift Current Live app for up to the minute details or go to Swift Current On-line.Com