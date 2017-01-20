Eastend Home Destroyed in Fire

The Shaunavon Fire Department was called out to assist at a structure fire in Eastend.



The Eastend Fire Department was called out to a structure fire in that community this past Tuesday.

Eastend Fire Chief, Bill Arendt, says they responded to the call regarding a fire at a residence on Elm Street at about two o'clock Tuesday afternoon.

With assistance from the Shaunavon Fire Department Arendt says the fire was under control fairly quickly and no other homes in the vicinity were damaged.

A female resident of the home escaped with very minor injuries, however a dog perished in the blaze.

The structure itself, Arendt says, is still standing, however the house was totally destroyed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.