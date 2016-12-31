Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision Near Brock

On December 30th, 2016 at 8:51 p.m. the Kindersley RCMP received a call of a single motor vehicle collision.

The RCMP responded to a rural location near Brock, Saskatchewan, in conjunction with Kindersley Fire and EMS.

There were three occupants in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

The 48-year-old male driver of the vehicle was rushed to Kindersley Hospital and subsequently airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance.

A 41-year-old male passenger was also transported to Kindersley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 51-year-old female passenger from the Kindersley area was pronounced dead at the scene.

Saskatoon Collision Reconstruction and the Office of the Chief Coroner are assisting in the continued investigation into the collision.