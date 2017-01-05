First Swift Current Baby of 2017 Born in the Early Hours of Tuesday Morning

Although no births took place in Swift Current on New Year's day or even January 2nd, the first baby of 2017 did arrive Tuesday morning.

Travis and Kim Boyer welcomed their new daughter Odette Magnolia Boyer into the world at 12:55am Tuesday morning at the Cypress Regional Hospital.

For Boyer, he's hopeful their daughter being first baby of 2017 born in Swift Current will provide good fortune.

"I think it is good luck in cultures and there was so much in the news about 2016 being such a bad year, so our 2017 started out perfectly," he said.

For the Boyer's, they were not first by much though.

According to the father, they nearly did not have the first Swift Current baby of 2017.

"As it turns out, someone else from our small town had a baby just a couple hours after we did," he said.

"I'm a plumber back home, and the electrician had a baby, so hopefully it is good luck for our small town."

Odette was 9 lbs 15 oz at birth and was showered with gifts upon her arrival from Dr. Savoy, who was on duty for the delivery, along with multiple Southwest organizations and businesses.