Gilbertson Faces Sentencing

After two charges were laid against him earlier this fall, Dwayne Gilbertson appeared back in Swift Current Provincial Court on December 20th.

Gilbertson was first arrested and released on recognizance on October 18th when the RCMP searched his home after an investigation. After receiving a tip that Gilbertson was breaking the terms of his release, a subsequent search was conducted and additional charges of drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession and weapons possession were handed out on Oct. 26. Three others were also arrested at that time.

Appearing in court today, Gilbertson pleaded guilty to a number of charges against him, accepting a plea bargain of 36 consecutive months in prison. The sentence does not include the 49 days he has spent in prison since charges were initially laid.