Gravelbourg Fire Blamed on Wiring

Faulty wiring is being blamed for the Lutheran Church fire down in Gravelbourg that has the small community coming together. gravelbourg fire 2

The fire broke out just before the noon hour on Wednesday and quickly spread. Church Council President Rita Csada says the fire investigator got into the building Thursday afternoon and traced the fire back to some lighting in the basement that burned it's way through the floor and into the main area of the building.

The church was moved to Gravelbourg in 1962 from Mazenod where it was built in 1925 and while some of their artifacts and religious items could be saved, their main concern right now is finding a place for Sunday worship.

Broncos Bus Crash Victims Honoured Today in Swift Current

The 30th anniversary of a local tragedy is being observed today in Swift Current. On December 30th, 1986, a bus crash east of Swift Current took the lives of four Swift Current Broncos at the time.…

Swift Current Business Victim of a Break-In

During the night of December 28, 2016, a business located in the 1000 block of Central Avenue North in Swift Current was broken into. The suspects gained entry into the building by damaging a rear…

Year in Review 2016

With time ticking down until the start of 2017 here is a look at 2016 which saw an amazing amount of things happening in the Southwest. The following is just a sample of all that occurred. (Video…

Swift Current's Christmas Spirit

The City of Swift Current was lit up like a Christmas Tree on Tuesday night. As the annual Deck the House Holiday Lighting Contest presented by the City of Swift Current and Canadian Tire took place,…

Swift Current's Outdoor Rinks Are Now Open

With winter officially underway, the City of Swift Current has officially opened their outdoors rinks. All five outdoor rinks were opened on Wednesday and will operate on a holiday schedule from…
rcmpoct15 001

Motor Vehicle Accident Near Shaunavon

Shaunavon RCMP are reporting a single vehicle accident last evening on Highway 37 south of Shaunavon. Sargent Dan Archibald with the Shaunavon Detachment says the single vehicle left the highway and…

WATCH: On the Scene of a Highway Accident

Watch HERE In the morning of December 21, an accident occured in Swift Current. With traffic backed up for two miles, crews worked quickly to clear the scene to allow traffic to pass through. For…

Two Charged and One Warrent Issued from Drug Raid

Swift Current RCMP raided a house in the early hours of December 21, at 536 Central Ave North. Two people were in the house at the time of the execution of the search warrant and appeared in court…

Natural Gas Leak Scare Near School

At 2:00 p.m., the Swift Current Fire Department was called to the scene of a gas leak at All Saints Catholic School and Ecole Centennial School. By request of the fire department, students at the…

Drug Bust in Swift Current Apprehends $100,000 in Street Value

The RCMP were busy this morning. In the early hour's members from the Swift Current Detachment, The Rural RCMP, and the Regina Dog Service executed a search warrant on 536 Central Ave North. Corporal…

No Casualties on Hwy Accident This Morning

Just before 9:00 am Two vehicle collided on the overpass at the junction of Hwy. 1 and 4. The vehicles were both traveling Eastbound on Hwy 1 when the accident occurred. City RCMP and the Fire…

Gilbertson Faces Sentencing

After two charges were laid against him earlier this fall, Dwayne Gilbertson appeared back in Swift Current Provincial Court on December 20th. Gilbertson was first arrested and released on…

Christmas Hampers Ready to go to New Home

The Salvation Army has started the process to hand out hampers and gifts to those who need a little help this Christmas season. Hampers have been filled with the donations from residents and…
SWCDS

Southwest Chronic Disease Support Group Inc. Formed in Shaunavon

Southwest Chronic Disease Support Group Inc. The Board for the Southwest Chronic Disease Support Group Inc. in Shaunavon has been formed. Board member, Brenda Waldron, says, "We have formed the…

Christmas Tree Giveaway

Santa has arrived early in Swift Current. Jerry Wetherealt, a resident of Swift Current, purchased 40 Christmas trees yesterday morning with the intent of giving them to families that can't afford…

City Council Approves Electrical Rate Increase for January

Swift Current City Council unanimously approved an electrical rate increase for the New Year. The rate increase will be 3.6% for all Light & Power residential customers within the cities limits…

Phylisia Smiley Case Adjourned Until the New Year

A woman who was charged with arson on October 19th appeared via video in Swift Current Provincial Court this afternoon. Phylisia Smiley was accused of setting fire to the historic Clarendon Hotel…

CHR 2017 Strategic Plans Unveiled

Last week the Cypress Health Region unveiled their plan of attack for the New Year. Their strategic plans include improving the efficiency and effectiveness of home care, ensuring that the health…

Refreshing Leader's Western Senior Citizens Home

The Western Senior Citizens Home in Leader received more positive news last week. The long-term care facility will see a significant facelift on the inside of the building. Beth Vachon CEO of the…

Wind Warning in Effect for the Southwest

Sod Turning Ceremony Starts Construction Phase

Rural RCMP Warns Public Of Property Threats

Morse RCMP Constable Charged in Edmonton

UPDATE - Failure to Yield Leads to Motor Vehicle Collision

'Financial Fluency For the Future' the Goal of SCCHS Business Club

StatsCanada Shows Saskatchewan Population Steadily Surging

SaskPower Announces New Record in Power Usage

Shaunavon Hospital Back to Normal Operations

Cowtown Christmas Starts the Season Right

Temporary Relocation of Shaunavon Hospital Emergency Department Entrance

Southwest Hutterite Colonies Honored by the Salvation Army

Shaunavon Town Surveys Out Now

Chinook Reading Program Implementation Assisting Admin and Students

Kids Experience Swift Current from a Different Perspective

Math Marks Continue Upward Trend In Chinook School Division

Drug Raid Court Cases Nearly Closed

Chinook School Board Gathers Today

Caring, Sharing and Remembering in Shaunavon

Swift Current Named One of the Coziest Cities in the Nation

Upcoming Events

Upward Basketball Camp Registration

19 December 2016 12:00 am - 16 January 2017 5:00 pm

Swift Current Comprehensive High School Gym, Swift Current





New Year's Eve Family Drop-In Party

31 December 2016 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Entrance A - Walker Place Gym





Gull Lake Kinsmen and Kinettes New Year's Eve Casino Night

31 December 2016 6:00 pm

Gull Lake Rec Complex





Good Tyme Dance Club

31 December 2016 8:00 pm

Walker Place - Swift Current, Swift Current





New Years Day Tobogganning Party

01 January 2017 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park





Morning Walking for Wellness

03 January 2017 8:30 am - 10:30 am

Stockade at Kinetic Park





Let"s Play

03 January 2017 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

TBA





