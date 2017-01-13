Killing and Wasting Game Leads to Charges For Maple Creek Man

A Maple Creek man has been fined after an incident this past October.

45-year old Jonathon Hofer was charged with chasing a big game animal with a vehicle under The Wild Life Act. He was also charged with wasting game in provincial court.

These charges are the result of an incident on October 23rd, 2016 when the Maple Creek man chased and ran over a pronghorn antelope while operating a side-by-side ATV.

An off-duty Conservation Officer witnessed the incident from a distance, relaying the news to an officer on duty.

After pleading guilty to his charges, Jonathon Hofer has been fined $3,200 and has received a one-year hunting and trapping suspension.

The Ministry of Environment encourages individuals to report suspected fishery, wildlife, forestry, or environmental violations to the local office of the ministry.

The toll-free 'Turn In Poachers' line is 1-800-667-7561, or online at www.saskatchewan.ca/tip