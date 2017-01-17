Live Christmas Tree Collection in Shaunavon

Live Christmas trees should be placed out beside your garbage bin for pick up.

The Town of Shaunavon will be picking up your live Christmas trees tomorrow, Wednesday January 18th.

Ron Phillips is the Director of Operations for the Town of Shaunavon. He says, "Well, the trees can be put in the back alley beside the garbage can. All day Wednesday the guys will start at one wide of town and they'll do the whole town. So it would be best if you had the trees out first thing in the morning, then they can get them picked up."

If you wish to dispose of your own tree, please take it to the Regional Landfill.