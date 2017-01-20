Maple Creek's Cowtown Rodeo Cancelled For 2017

Maple Creek will be without a noteable event for at least 2017.

The Cowtown Pro Rodeo, previously scheduled for July 20th-22nd, has been cancelled.

The rodeo committee cited the event's high costs as the reason for the cancellation.

The recent downturn in the economy in the region has led to the decrease of sponsors for the event, an obstacle too tough to overcome for the not-for-profit committee.

Royce Pettyjohn, Manager of Community & Economic Development for the Town of Maple Creek, explains that the news is unfortunate, as rodeo and rodeo-associated activities are an important part of the identity of the community.

"During the rodeo each year, the local heritage advisory committee coordinates the Heritage Festival along with a parade from the Chamber of Commerce. The rodeo, parade, and Heritage Festival together serves to motivate travel for quite some distance to come to Maple Creek," he said.

Pettyjohn says the committee's communication with the community thus far is that they're only putting the rodeo on hiatus for this year and looking at what opportunities may exist in coming years.