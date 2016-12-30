Monument Unveiled on 30th Anniversary of Broncos' Bus Crash

The Swift Current Broncos and Bill Lee unveiled the Four Broncos Memorial for the former players killed in a bus crash 30 years ago today.

Family members, friends, alumni, and the current Broncos team attended the unveiling east of town just off of the Trans-Canada Highway.

More commemoration continues tonight before the Broncos hit the ice at home against the Saskatoon Blades.

Pregame ceremonies start at 7pm, with puck drop pushed back to approximately 7:30pm. If you are unable to attend the game, you can listen to the ceremony live on the Eagle 94.1.

For in-depth coverage of the event and interviews with family members of the four Broncos, look to Swift Current Online and the Swift Current Live app tonight and over the New Years' weekend.