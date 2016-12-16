Morse RCMP Constable Charged in Edmonton

The Edmonton Police Service has arrested a Morse detachment RCMP office. Cst. Dale Malbeuf.

He was arrested after an incident in Edmonton on Dec 13 in which it is alleged that he pointed a firearm at a female in a residence. He was arrested without incident at the residence by the Edmonton Police service. Mallbeuf appeared in court on Dec. 14 where he was officially charged with:

· One count, pointing a firearm, section 87(1) of the Criminal Code

· One count, careless use of a firearm, section 86(1) of the Criminal Code

He was released with conditions and will appear in court again on Jan 6, 2017. Cst. Malbeuf is a 12-year member of the RCMP. An RCMP Code of Conduct has been ordered and Cst. Malbeuf has been suspended with pay.