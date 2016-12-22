Motor Vehicle Accident Near Shaunavon



Shaunavon RCMP are reporting a single vehicle accident last evening on Highway 37 south of Shaunavon.

Sargent Dan Archibald with the Shaunavon Detachment says the single vehicle left the highway and RCMP responded at about seven p.m. last evening.

The lone occupant of the vehicle was transported to hospital in Swift Current with undetermined injuries and was reported in stable condition this morning.

Sargent Archibald says the vehicle left the road but they do not feel that highway conditions were to blame.

The accident remains under investigation.