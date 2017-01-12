Motor Vehicle Collision at Intersection of 10th Ave NW and Chaplin St. W

  • Print
There was a two-car collision at the intersection of 10th Avenue Northwest and Chaplin Street West in the early hours of the morning.

One of the vehicles was able to drive away, while the other vehicle had to be towed.

Emergency services were dispatched shortly before 8 a.m., with the scene being cleared by 8:30 a.m.

The RCMP are reporting that nobody was injured in the collision. The investigation into the cause of the crash is still ongoing.

Updates will be released on Swift Current Online and the Swift Current Live app as they become available.

