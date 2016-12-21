Natural Gas Leak Scare Near School

At 2:00 p.m., the Swift Current Fire Department was called to the scene of a gas leak at All Saints Catholic School and Ecole Centennial School. By request of the fire department, students at the schools were held until the leak could be contained.

Swift Current Fire Chief Denis Pilon says that the leak was just a part of regular construction.

"The leak has been stopped. A two-inch gas line was struck by a backhoe. It was completely ruptured and leaking a large amount of gas. Luckily, the wind was blowing it away from the school, and away from any built up areas, so we just had to isolate the one block," he said. "It's normal construction. They know where the gas line was. They were supposed to expose it by hand... they had done that, but it was kind of rocky ground, and they kept digging anyway and with the ground being frozen, it just caught everything and it ripped the pipe open."

Pilon says that keeping the kids inside the school was a precaution given the magnitude of the spill.

"We asked the school to shelter the kids in place so they weren't outside if something happened or the wind changed. We kept them in school until dismissal, then the busses ran normally. Any kids that were walking home, the school contacted the parents to pick them up," he said.

"I think the response from our guys, from the Police and SaskEnergy, everyone who was needed to be there did an excellent job, and our first concern was getting the kids inside the shcool just in case. Just precautionary that we had the schools shelter them in place."

As of 3:30 p.m., the area was cleared by authorities to be safe and open once more. In a Facebook post, the City of Swift Current addressed the leak, giving thanks to an unexpected player.

"The gas leak situation is now ALL CLEAR. The ruptured line has been repaired. Huge shoutout to Mother Nature, who arranged for the wind to blow away from schools, healthcare facilities, and residences," the post read.