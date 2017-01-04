Nearly One Million Free Parks Passes Applied For

National Parks are going to be busy for the next year as we kick off the celebration of Canada's 150th anniversary.

Parks Canada says over 900,000 people applied for their free parks passes last month as they promoted the national birthday milestone. In doing so, they're also trying to promote their lesser known parks in an attempt to buffer some of their already busy parks like Banff.

Grasslands National Park here in Saskatchewan has made it onto their Ten Hidden Gems list.