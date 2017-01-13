New Health Region Safety System in Initial Stages

A new safety system is in its early stages in the Cypress Health Region.

Once independently managed, patient and employee safety will soon become one management system in the health region.

The Cypress Health Region explains the process is still in the roll-out phase, as only one out of the six elements are in the implementation process.

Interim-CEO Larry Allsen says this new safety system could be considered a 'pilot project' for the rest of the province.

He says he strongly believes the system will carry on through to the new One Regional Health Authority in Saskatchewan, once created.

More details as well as patient and employee safety documents will be available in the coming weeks.

Updates on the safety system, as well as links to the documents themselves, will be posted on SwiftCurrentOnline and the Swift Current Live app once they are made public.