New Location Found For Southwest Wind Project

Earlier today, an announcement was made by SaskPower regarding the southwest relocation of the once-proposed Chaplin Wind Project.

SaskPower and Algonquin Power have agreed to move the 177 megawatt (MW) wind project to the Blue Hills area which is located between Herbert and Neidpath.

The Chaplin site needed to be changed due to environmental concerns.

Algonquin has selected the new site, with help from SaskPower and guidelines established by the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment.

SaskPower President and CEO Mike Marsh says this project will help SaskPower move towards their goal of 30% Wind by 2030, if environmentally approved.

As was the case for the Chaplin project, the location will now go through a regulatory review permitting process through the Ministry of Environment.

Wildlife Siting Guidelines for Saskatchewan Wind Energy Projects will assist with added clarity for all future wind projects, according to SaskPower.

The in-service date for the project is expected to be by 2020.