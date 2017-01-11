Over $1400 Donated to SwYES From Central School Bake Sale

The Southwest Youth Emergency Shelter has once again been the recipient of a charitable donation.

This time, Dorie's House received over $1400 from perhaps an uncommon age group.

Grade seven and eight students from Central School in Swift Current gathered the proceeds from a bake sale and gave the donation to the youth shelter.

For the bake sale, every student in the class was instructed to bring at least one dozen of any item - many students brought double that amount or more.

Once every single piece of baking had been purchased, the students were left with a total of $1411.95.

Indika Oberding is one of the students who helped present their charitable efforts in a video in front of the Chinook School Board this past Monday.

She discusses what helping an organization like the Southwest Youth Emergency Shelter means to her.

"We actually did something that will benefit youth our age and that really means something to me.

It's a big thing for me to see that lots of people were willing to donate so they could help local children," she said.

Alyia Redekop, another student helping with the bake sale, explains the donations didn't stop once the food was gone - something she really appreciated.

"There was this one boy who put in money so that his whole class could get food and I thought that was really good.

Also, there was one girl at the very end, when there was no food left, who gave at least $10 - a bill - she just put it in there!" she said.

Jared Wipf, the teacher of the grade seven and eight class, says the students' excitement after calculating their funds was definitely palpable.

"I'll never forget the smiles on their faces when they were coming up the stairs with all of the money they had fundraised."

Wipf also commended his class on their efforts leading to the donation.

"I'm very, very proud of them. At the end of the day, what it goes to show is that they - even as young people - have the ability to make a difference," he said.

The inspiration for the fundraiser, as well as potential fundraisers in the future, came from a tour of Dorie's House. Upon touring, the students say they gained a better perspective of how important safe temporary residences are for people of all ages and walks of life.

For future fundraising events like this bake sale, the Middle-years teacher says it will be up to the students to decide what organization they're passionate about donating towards.

With another donation going towards Dorie's House, after a $5,000 donation from SWT on Monday, the youth shelter is preparing to officially open its doors to the public.

Look to SwiftCurrentOnline and the Swift Current Live app on Monday, January 16th for complete coverage of Sunday's 'Grand Opening'.