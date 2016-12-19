Phylisia Smiley Case Adjourned Until the New Year

A woman who was charged with arson on October 19th appeared via video in Swift Current Provincial Court this afternoon.

Phylisia Smiley was accused of setting fire to the historic Clarendon Hotel located in Gull Lake on October 9th.

Judge L.J. Smith has adjourned her court case until January 30th at 9:30 when she will appear again via video.

The adjournment time will allow her to be transferred to the North Battleford Forensic Unit for a mental health assignment after her current residence Pine Grove Correctional Centre was unable to perform the assessment.