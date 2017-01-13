Property Value Review Underway

Property values are under review in the City of Swift Current. Every four years the city reviews the property values to be able to set the tax rate for the coming years.

In an interview with Mayor Denis Perrault, he said, "It's a revaluation year, it's something that happens every four years. What we are trying to do is look at the market value of all the property values across Swift Current As of January 1st, 2015. So the last time this was done was looking at the 2011 values, so a lot of people may be seeing increases or decreases in their property values and depending on what the value would have been on that day it doesn't necessarily mean you're going to see a large or small change to your taxes all that it is looking at purely is value."

Once the value of a home is determined, the City sets its mill rate for the year which, in turn, sets the amount of taxes to be paid.

Homeowners that feel the review is not accurate have until Mar 8, 2017, to file an appeal. The form is found with the assessment. If you have any concerns on how to make the appeal Mayor Perrault asks homeowners to contact City Hall.