Refreshing Leader's Western Senior Citizens Home

The Western Senior Citizens Home in Leader received more positive news last week.

The long-term care facility will see a significant facelift on the inside of the building.

Beth Vachon CEO of the Cypress Health Region explained the improvements for the facility.

"It's a refresh from everything from new flooring, painting the rooms, overhead lifts in, we want to put some kitchen space at the end of each hallway so that we can start to replicate the small home feel again. Each wing would be able to provide the same sort of homecooked breakfast and lunch. It helps us move to the model of care that we are implementing throughout the region wherever it's possible," she said.

Vachon also spoke about the convenience of working on this project now instead of a later date.

"We're excited about (the improvements to the Western Senior Citizens Home) and really grateful that the (Cypress Health) Board can see the same vision for doing that refresher. It just makes sense when you already have a crew out there, it becomes more economical to actually have them do the work at the same time, rather than having a crew coming out again," Vachon said.

The project will also see new vanities and sconce lighting added to the bathrooms, along with all new flooring and new workstation for the nurses.

The total approval for the project is for $1.57 million, with $290,165 coming from the community, $390,000 coming infrastructure dollars and $890,694 is from the restricted funds.