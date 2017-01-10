RM of Swift Current Receives Federal Funding for Infrastructure



The federal government has approved funding for 429 road and bridge projects across Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan is set to receive approximately $59.1 million from the federal government's Gas Tax Fund, which was created to help Canadian municipalities build and revitalize their local public infrastructure while creating jobs and long-term prosperity.

A total of 309 projects have been approved for funding in the rural municipalities of Saskatchewan, with the remaining 120 project that receiving funding situated in urban municipalities throughout the province.

One of the projects on the list is the RM of Swift Current who will receive $600,253 towards clay capping Sand Road.

Executive Director with the government of Saskatchewan Kathy Rintoul shared some details pertaining to the infrastructure.

"The RM of Swift Current in this particular project are referring to updating and clay capping 7.2 kilometres of the Sand Road. That's being done to accommodate oil and grain industry traffic that they have in that area," Rintoul said Friday afternoon.

She also went on to explain how the federal government decides how much of the GTF to allot to each province.

"For Saskatchewan, it receives its allocation of funding on a per capita basis. Then Saskatchewan, in turn, takes those funds and rolls it out to municipalities on a per capita basis," she told Swift Current Online.

The estimated cost for the Sand Road project will cost approximately $933,376, leaving the RM of Swift Current to make up the difference of approximately $333,123.

Click here to see the list of all the 120 urban municipalities receiving funding for local bridge and road projects and click here to see the list of the 309 rural municipalities receiving funding for local bridge and road projects.