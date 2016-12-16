Rural RCMP Warns Public Of Property Threats

The Swift Current Rural RCMP has released a statement regarding complaints they have received over the past month.

From October 15th until December 14th, complaints of property thefts were received.

The theft included items such as vehicle batteries, scrap metal, diesel fuel, and other farm equipment items.

The Rural RCMP is issuing a reminder to the public following these complaints.

They ask residents in the area to keep high value items locked up, or to monitor areas where at-risk items are stored with video surveillance.

Individuals who may notice suspicious activity are also asked to contact the Swift Current Rural RCMP.

Those with information regarding theft or other crime can contact the Rural RCMP at (306)778-5550.

For anyone wishing their tip to remain anonymous, they suggest Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or 1-800-222-8477.